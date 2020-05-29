President receives Defense Minister

President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has received Minister of Defense Nurlan Yermekbayev, the Akorda press service reports.

Nurlan Yermekbayev informed the President about the state of combat operational training of military personnel, government defense order, automation and digital protection of weapons.





The Head of State instructed to continue the work on strengthening the country's defensive ability and increase the infrastructure of the armed forces, optimize costs, improve the level of education of military personnel as well as provide the opportunity to obtain additional knowledge and military skills during compulsory military service.





















