President Tokayev receives Governor of National Bank

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Governor of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerbolat Dossayev, the press service of Akorda said.

The Head of State heard a report on the preliminary results of the implementation of monetary and credit policy in January 2021, as well as the state of foreign-exchange reserves and assets of the National Fund.

President Tokayev was also informed about the trends of global economic recovery, tentative assessment of balance of payments for 2020, as well as the current state of inflation and exchange rate of the national currency, tenge.

In conclusion, the President gave a number of specific instructions to the Governor of the National Bank.

Source: Kazinform News Agency



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.