President Tokayev receives leadership of TotalEnergies

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the leadership of TotalEnergies, the president's press service said in a statement on Thursday.

The Head of State held a meeting with Arnaud Breuillac, Senior Advisor to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TotalEnergies, and Nicolas Terraz, President of TotalEnergies Exploration & Production.

Welcoming the French businessmen, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Nicolas Terraz on his recent appointment as the President of TotalEnergies E&P.

The main emphasis during the conversation was given to the implementation of projects on the use of renewable and alternative energy sources with TotalEnergies’s involvement. President Tokayev noted with satisfaction the completion of construction and commissioning of two solar power plants in Kyzylorda and Zhambyl regions.

Arnaud Breuillac informed the President about the signing of a memorandum on the construction of a 1 GW wind power project, as well as about TotalEnergies’s prospects for further development in Kazakhstan and in the world.

Besides, the issues of increasing the level of oil production at the Kashagan and Dunga oil fields were also touched upon.











