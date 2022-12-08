Система Orphus

President Tokayev receives Lithuanian Foreign Minister

07.12.2022, 13:40 3366
President Tokayev receives Lithuanian Foreign Minister
Images | akorda.kz
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis who is in Astana on the official visit, Kazinform cites the Akorda’s press service.
 
During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for the development of Kazakhstan-Lithuania relations, paying utmost attention to strengthening of trade and economic, investment cooperation as well as interaction within the framework of international organizations.
 
When greeting the Lithuanian diplomat in the Kazakh capital, President Tokayev called Lithuania Kazakhstan’s priority partner in the Baltic region and the European Union.
 
It was stressed that stepping up inter-parliamentary cooperation and interaction between the country's business communities, transport and logistics as well as construction and processing sectors is of paramount importance.
 
Gabrielius Landsbergis, for his part, conveyed the words of warm greetings and best wishes from the President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda and stressed Lithuania considers Kazakhstan as its leading trade and economic partner in Central Asia.
 
During the meeting, the sides also exchanged their views on the pressing issues of international agenda.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


relevant news

Tokayev addresses Altyn Sapa and Paryz prize awarding ceremony

07.12.2022, 17:10 3266
Tokayev addresses Altyn Sapa and Paryz prize awarding ceremony
Images | akorda.kz
New approaches to business regulation will be in place in 2024 in Kazakhstan, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the Altyn Sapa and Paryz prize awarding ceremony, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

Introduction of the institution of regulation ‘with a clean slate’ is a year away. As of now, the government has carried out the large-scale work to identify redundant requirements hindering business development. So far, over 6.5 thousand requirements in different spheres of economy not aligned with the new regulation policy have been identified," said Tokayev during the Altyn Sapa and Paryz prize awarding ceremony

 
The Kazakh Head of State tasked the government and Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs to promptly make corresponding changes to the legislative and normative and legal acts. New approaches should be in place starting from 2024.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


President tasks Government to analyze faults committed during preparation for heating season

07.12.2022, 09:55 7266
President tasks Government to analyze faults committed during preparation for heating season
Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov reported to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the course of repair works carried out in the city of Ekibastuz, Pavlodar region, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.

The measures taken by the Government enabled to move out the city of the critical condition. First Vice Prime Minister Roman Sklyar heads the local operational headquarters, Sklyar said.

The Head of State tasked the Government to thoroughly analyze the faults committed during the preparation of the city for the heating period. The Government was also commissioned to take certain steps to drastically change the current poor situation both in Ekibastuz and in other settlements.

Besides, the President charged to address the issues related to the privatized energy assets and responsibility of their owners.

Kassym-Jomart stressed that the entire work of the Government and law-enforcement structures have been under his personal control.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


1st meeting of Indian, CA Security Council Secretaries takes place

06.12.2022, 17:48 11266
1st meeting of Indian, CA Security Council Secretaries takes place
Images | akorda.kz
The first meeting of national security advisors and Security Council Secretaries of India and Central Asian countries attended by Kazakh President assistant - Security Council Secretary Gizat Nurdauletov took place in New Delhi, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
During the event, an informative exchange of views in the current regional and international issues on security, including the development of cooperation in areas as combating terrorism, separatism, and extremism, illicit trafficking of weapons and drugs, transnational organized crime, and international information security took place.
 
The sides discussed the current situation in Afghanistan and its impact on security and stability in the region as well as prospects for the development of the International North-South Transport Corridor.
 
At the meeting, Nurdauletov informed his counterparts on the position of Kazakhstan on the current issues of international and regional security, made a number of proposals on establishing cooperation in the area of security as part of the CA-India Dialogue.
 
The Joint Communiqué noting the importance of Kazakhstan’s initiatives on the creation of a network of regional disease and biosecurity control centers under the aegis of the UN, as well as the establishment of an International Agency for Biological Security was adopted.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


President Tokayev holds telephone conversation with Kyrgyz counterpart

06.12.2022, 11:41 11396
President Tokayev holds telephone conversation with Kyrgyz counterpart
Images | akorda.kz
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan held a telephone conversation with his Kyrgyz counterpart President Sadyr Zhaparov, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.
 
President Tokayev congratulated Sadyr Zhaparov on his birthday extending the best wishes of wellbeing and further success in the responsible state activity.
 
The President of Kazakhstan reiterated the firm commitment to further development of cooperation with brotherly Kyrgyzstan in the spirit of friendship, good neighborliness and strategic partnership.
 
In addition, the leaders of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan discussed the progress in implementation of the agreements aimed at deepening of trade and economic, investment, and cultural and humanitarian cooperation.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Majilis Speaker Koshanov proposes CSTO to enhance fight against terrorism legislatively

05.12.2022, 18:20 19351
Majilis Speaker Koshanov proposes CSTO to enhance fight against terrorism legislatively
Images | parlam.kz
Kazakh parliamentarians led by Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov took part in the joint session of the CSTO PA Council as well as 15th plenary session of the Assembly, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
The event took place in the Column Hall of the House of Unions in Moscow, Russia.
 
Addressing the session, Koshanov noted that Kazakhstan will carry on pursuing a balanced, constructive foreign policy, with strategic cooperation with partner countries both bilaterally and multilaterally as the top priority.
 
He went on to say that since its inception the CSTO has proved to be important and efficient and become an effective mechanism for ensuring security and stability in the region. He also said that crisis and disputes, conflicts and threats still remain in the CSTO space.
 

As the Kazakh President said, given the circumstances an open dialogue and collective search for a formula for peace is vital. That’s where the great responsibility lies with the parliamentary dimension of our organization," said the speaker.

 
Koshanov added that CSTO parliamentarians actively work on a wide range of issues regarding the organization’s activity, firstly providing a legislative base to address today’s challenges and threats, including tackling international terrorism.
 
He confirmed the readiness of Kazakhstan to develop a CSTO model law on countering terrorism.
 
Russian State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin pointed out that this year marks 30 year since the signing of the Treaty on Collective Security and 20 years since the establishment of the CSTO. He noted that in 16 years the Organization has adopted 72 model laws and recommendations.
 
During the session, CSTO presidency as well as the outcomes of the November session of the Collective Security Council was discussed.
 
Also, the draft recommendations on defense and security, social and economic and legal issues, improvement of the law ensuring protection of e-procedures and sovereignty within the CSTO, sources and risks of biological and chemical danger within the area of responsibility of the organization and near its borders were also debated.
 
Attending the meeting were law makers of the CSTO member countries, including Kazakhstan, Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan, as well as representatives of China, Iran, and Cuba.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Kazakhstan, Greece to train foreign service officers

05.12.2022, 16:13 19536
Kazakhstan, Greece to train foreign service officers
Images | gov.kz
A memorandum of cooperation between the Kazakh and Greek foreign ministries to train foreign service officers was signed following the talks of the two countries’ foreign ministers, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan, and Nikos Dendias, Greek Foreign Minister, held bilateral talks in the Kazakh capital.
 
According to Tileuberdi, Greece is one of the key South European partners of Kazakhstan in terms of policy and economy.
 
The upward trend in bilateral trade and economic and humanitarian cooperation was noted this year. Greece is Kazakhstan’s key trade partner with the bilateral trade turnover totaling at $1.4bn, up 28%, in nine months of 2022.
 
Tleuberdi stressed that 30 years of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Greece was marked by the major events in bilateral cooperation. In particular, June 20 saw the launch of the new economic platform "Kazakh-Greece Business Council" demonstrating a greater mutual interest of business circles in mutually beneficial relations.
 
This year, Air Astana launched a direct flight between Almaty and Heraklion during the summer tourist season.
 
The 5th edition of the Kazakhstan-Greece Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Technical Cooperation also took place this year.
 
Kazakhstan is home to over 10,000 Greeks. There is the Filia Association of Greek Societies in the country comprising of 17 regional societies maintaining Greek traditions and customs.
 

Today, a memorandum of cooperation between the Kazakh and Greek foreign ministries to train foreign service officers was signed following the talks of the two countries’ foreign ministers. In general, the talks’ results confirmed the mutual interest in enhancing and expanding fully mutually beneficial cooperation. I’m sure that the visit of Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias in Kazakhstan will give an additional impetus to the further deepening of multifaceted cooperation between Astana and Athens bilaterally and multilaterally," said Tileuberdi.

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Tokayev meets Greek FM Nikos Dendias

05.12.2022, 15:11 19536
Tokayev meets Greek FM Nikos Dendias
Images | akorda.kz
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, who is on an official visit to Astana, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
The meeting discussed prospects for the development of Kazakh-Greek cooperation focusing on trade and economic relations’ enhancement. According to President Tokayev, Greece is one of the key partners of the country in the EU, as well as that the two countries actively cooperate in multilateral platforms.
 

I would like to reiterate that the relations with Greece are a priority. We will make every effort to take the mutual cooperation to a new level," said the Kazakh President.

 
For his part, Dendias thanked Tokayev for the opportunity to exchange views on bilateral and multilateral cooperation.
 

I want to note that our country regards Kazakhstan as a major and priority country for us in Central Asia, which is a guarantor of stability in the region. Greece expresses readiness for further mutually beneficial cooperation with your country," said the minister.

 
The two also exchanged views on the current issues of international and regional agenda.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Kazakhstan is a reliable energy partner - Greek Foreign Minister

05.12.2022, 14:41 17596
Kazakhstan is a reliable energy partner - Greek Foreign Minister
Images | gov.kz
Kazakhstan’s Foreign Affairs Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi held bilateral talks with his Greek counterpart Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
At a press conference following the talks in Astana, Greek Foreign Minister reminded that Kazakhstan and Greece held bilateral political consultations in Athens in 2021. "We are looking forward to the next round of consultations slated to be held here in Kazakhstan," Nikos Dendias said.
 

We celebrate 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Greece," noted Foreign Minister Dendias, adding that ‘it shows Astana and Athens’ commitment to promoting their relations and bringing the two nations together’.

 
Although Greece and Kazakhstan are located far apart, the countries are not strangers to each other, according to the Greek politician. "We have a long history of cooperation relying upon a solid bridge of friendship and mutual understanding, evidenced by the presence of some 10,000 Greeks in Kazakhstan and 1,000 Kazakhs in Athens," Nikos Dendias said.
 
He went on to extend his gratitude to the Kazakh government for its support of opening of the Greek Consulate General in Aktau.
 
During the press conference, the Greek Foreign Minister also touched upon close cooperation Kazakhstan and Greece foster within the framework of international organizations, especially UN.
 
In his words, there is room for the development of two-way trade between Kazakhstan and Greece. "We could have focused on cooperation in energy, sustainable sphere, tourism, construction, and agriculture. Kazakhstan is a reliable energy partner for Greece and the entire EU. We are at the crossroads of a gas corridor and a gateway to Europe, especially the Central and Eastern Europe," Nikos Dendias stressed.
 
It was revealed that during the bilateral talks Astana and Athens discussed mutual interests in transport infrastructure in the region, relations between Kazakhstan and the EU, and so on.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


 

Most read