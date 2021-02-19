President Tokayev receives Uzbek FM

The Head of State received Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov, who is in Nur-Sultan on a working visit, the presidential press office said.
Abdulaziz Kamilov presented Kassym-Jomart Tokayev a Message from Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev with request to support the initiative to hold an international conference in Tashkent "Central Asia and South Asia: Regional Connectivity. Challenges and Opportunities".
During the meeting, the current state and prospects for further strengthening of the Kazakh-Uzbek strategic partnership based on strong ties of friendship and good-neighborliness were discussed.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that despite difficult situation in the world and the pandemic, relations between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are traditionally at a high level and demonstrate high resilience to contemporary challenges.
Concluding the meeting, Kazakhstan President conveyed his warmest wishes of well-being and health to Shavkat Mirziyoyev, expressing confidence that the Uzbek leader will pay a visit to Kazakhstan as the epidemiological situation improves.
Source: Kazinform News Agency
