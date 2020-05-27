President Tokayev signs several laws

Today President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the procedure for organizing and conducting peaceful assemblies in the Republic of Kazakhstan", the Akorda’s press service reports.

Also the Head of State signed the Law of Kazakhstan "On amendments to the Law of Kazakhstan "On political parties", the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Amendments to the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Elections in the Republic of Kazakhstan", the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Amendments and Additions to Certain Legislative Acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the Issues of Mobilization Training and Mobilization".

The text of the Laws is published in printed media.





