President Tokayev stresses significance of upcoming CICA Summit

07.09.2022, 17:33 8521
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Executive Director of the CICA Secretariat Kairat Sarybay, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.
 
Kairat Sarybay presented to the President information on the current activities of the Secretariat of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-building Measures in Asia (CICA) and the results of Kazakhstan’s chairmanship in the CICA for 2020-2022. Special emphasis was made on preparations for the 6th CICA Summit to be held in October 12-13 in the capital of Kazakhstan.
 
President Tokayev was informed about the process of approving draft outcome documents of the upcoming summit.
 
Besides, the President was briefed about plans to transform the CICA into a full-fledged international organization. The implementation of this important task is a strategic goal of Kazakhstan.
 
At the end, President Tokayev emphasized the special importance for better organization of the 6th CICA summit, as well as the effective implementation to achieve goals and objectives of the CICA.
 
International Day against Nuclear Tests commemorated in Geneva

08.09.2022, 18:20 2016
In commemoration of the International Day against Nuclear Tests, a special event titled "Nuclear risk-reduction and disarmament in a complex security environment" was held at the United Nations Office in Geneva. The meeting was organized by the Permanent Mission of Kazakhstan to the UN Office in Geneva together with Parliamentarians for Nuclear Non-Proliferation and Disarmament (PNND), World Future Council and Youth Fusion, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs.
 
Opening the event, the Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the UN Office in Geneva Yerlan Alimbayev underlined that the closing of the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site was one of the main steps that led to the global nuclear weapon test moratorium and the adoption by the world community of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty in 1996. The Kazakh diplomat noted the importance of helping the victims of nuclear tests and restoring the environment, urging the participants to strengthen cooperation in this regard.
 
In addition, Permanent Representative Alimbayev briefed the audience on the key messages of the Address to the people of Kazakhstan, delivered by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on September 1, 2022. The Kazakh diplomat said that Kazakhstan reaffirmed its commitment to its pragmatic long-term priorities.
 
Director-General of the UN Office at Geneva Tatiana Valovaya, on behalf of the United Nations, expressed gratitude to our country for the efforts to promote nuclear non-proliferation, disarmament and achieve a nuclear-free world, and stressed the importance of continuing the work to advance the disarmament agenda and strengthen confidence building measures.
 
In his statement, the Deputy Permanent Representative of the Marshall Islands, Samuel Lanwi Jr., noted that his country was among the most affected by nuclear tests and informed the participants about the delegation’s plans to put forward to the UN Human Rights Council a draft resolution "Technical assistance and capacity-building to address human rights implications of the nuclear legacy in the Marshall Islands".
 
Former Member of the Swiss National Assembly, Council member of PNND Margareta Kiener Nellen stressed the importance of work to cut military budgets and redirect these funds to support peace, disarmament and development. The speaker informed the participants about the Birmingham Declaration adopted by the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in July this year, which calls for the adoption of the no-first-use policies and other nuclear risk reduction and disarmament measures.
 
Deputy Director of the Basel Peace Office, member of the Youth Group of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization Marzhan Nurzhan noted the importance of involving young people in addressing global challenges such as climate change and nuclear proliferation. She informed the participants about international youth initiatives in ensuring peace and security, including a series of thematic podcasts on disarmament.
 
The event was attended by permanent representatives of Central Asia countries, Mexico, Belarus, New Zealand, as well as delegates of other UN member states and international organizations in Geneva.
 
In 2009, the United Nations General Assembly declared August 29, the day when the Semipalatinsk test site was closed, as the International Day against Nuclear Tests.
 
Source: kazinform
 
Int’l exhibition Art-Expo kicks off in Nur-Sultan

08.09.2022, 13:55 2071
The CIS exhibition ART-EXPO kicked off in Nur-Sultan today, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sport.
 
The exhibition held at the National Museum in the Kazakh capital will run until September 10.
 
The event takes place as part of the implementation of Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s idea to declare the 2022 year as the Year of Popular Art and Cultural Heritage of the CIS States.
 
According to Kazakh Minister of Culture and Sport Dauren Abayev, cultural ties between the CIS countries develop actively. He believes that the event provides an opportunity to get a close look at creative works of painters, sculptors, and applied art masters of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Belarus.
 
The Kazakh pavilion is to feature master classes on textile art, pottery, and jewelry manufacturing with the participation of local applied art masters. A presentation of accomplishments in popular art will also take place.
 
АRТ EXPO is a complex event held within the CIS. Its aim is to promote cooperation, international accord, respect for culture, languages and traditions of the countries, and form a sense of patriotism in the younger generation.
 
The National Museum also hosted the 37th meeting of the CIS Cultural Cooperation Council under the chairmanship of Kazakhstan.
 
President Tokayev congratulates new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss

07.09.2022, 13:26 8586
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on his own behalf has congratulated Liz Truss on becoming Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Akorda press service reported.
 
The President expressed confidence that during Liz Truss's term-in-office Great Britain will continue its steadfast progress towards building a yet more prosperous and resilient society.
 

Kazakhstan highly appreciates its long-standing strategic partnership with the UK that rests on strong bonds of friendship, shared values and priorities. In this vein, please rest assured of my readiness to working closely with you to further elevate the Kazakh-British multifaceted cooperation and coordinate our approaches on the pressing global issues", President Tokayev wrote. 

 
Source: kazinform
 
Kazakh and Uzbek Presidents talked over phone

07.09.2022, 11:50 8666
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the Akorda press service reports.
 
In the spirit of strategic partnership, the two leaders discussed prospects for strengthening multifaceted bilateral cooperation.
 
President Tokayev and President Mirziyoyev reviewed the agenda of the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit to be held in Samarkand.
 
Source: kazinform
 
Kazakh President condoles Chinese Chairman over earthquake victims

06.09.2022, 20:48 8731
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a letter of condolences to the Chinese Chairman, Xi Jinping, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh President.
 
Tokayev was saddened by the information about the multiple victims and those injured as a result of the earthquake in Sichuan province, the letter reads.
 
The Kazakh President expressed condolences to the Chinese Chairman, the close ones and family members of those killed, and the entire Chinese people.
 
He wished a speedy recovery to those injured as a result of the natural disaster and return of those went missing to their families. 
 
Kazakh President receives German economic delegation

06.09.2022, 14:38 17536
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the German economic delegation to debate trade, economic, and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Germany, the Akorda press service reports.
 
The Head of State highlighted the country’s interest in deepening partnerships in energy, industry, agriculture, transport and logistics, education, science, and technical manpower training. The Government prepared a pool of 800 promising investment projects. Besides, the President noted that Kazakhstan is ready to create favorable conditions for attracting German investments in the country.
 
As stated there, over 600 companies with participation of German capital work in Kazakhstan. 
 

Germany is the most important partner of Kazakhstan in the EU. There is significant potential for both boosting trade and increasing investments", the Head of State said. 

 
Source: kazinform
 
Kazakh MFA condemns terrorist attack near Russian Embassy in Kabul

05.09.2022, 18:28 23771
Kazakh MFA condemns terrorist attack near Russian Embassy in Kabul
Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement in connection with the terrorist act in Kabul, Kazinform reports.
 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemns the terrorist act that took place on September 5, 2022 near the building of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Kabul and claimed lives of Russian diplomats. We consider it necessary for the Afghan side to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and severely punish the perpetrators as per the law, as well as take measures to ensure the protection of the diplomatic corps accredited in Afghanistan and foreign citizens. The Kazakh side supports the efforts of the international community in the fight against terrorism and considers any manifestation of violence against diplomatic missions and their employees unacceptable. We express our deepest condolences to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, the families and friends of the victims", the statement reads. 

 
Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi to visit Saudi Arabia

05.09.2022, 16:22 22986
Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tleuberdi will participate in the first meeting of the dialogue platform of the Central Asian and Persian Gulf Ministers of Foreign Affairs in Saudi Arabia, Kazinform reports.
 

During the period from September 6 to 8, Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi will pay a working visit to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. During the visit he will participate in the first ministerial meeting of the Central Asia and Gulf Cooperation Council of Arab Countries which unites Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar and Kuwait", Kazakh MFA official spokesperson Aibek Smadyarov said at the briefing today.

 
The meeting will focus on the prospects of interregional cooperation in various fields of interaction.
 

The participants will adopt an action plan for 2023-2026 which will cover such areas as politics, security, economy, education, healthcare, culture, mass media and social issues, youth affairs, sport, transport, water resources and energy", Smadyarov clarified.

 
Mukhtar Tleuberdi will also meet his Saudi counterpart and representatives of a number of leading countries of the Arab countries. 
 
