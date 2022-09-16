President Tokayev to attend SCO Heads of State Summit in Samarkand

Images | akorda.kz

Welcoming the Pakistani PM, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev offered his condolences over the recent devastating floods in the country, which have resulted in multiple causalities and seriously affected the country, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

Tokayev pointed out that Kazakhstan provided humanitarian aid to those affected by the natural disasters and confirmed its readiness to continue supporting Pakistan to show solidarity with the friendly people of the country.

The Kazakh Head of State stressed that the countries have established solid partnership and comprehensive political dialogue as well as actively work on expanding trade and economic as well as transport and logistics ties.

On his part, Shehbaz Sharif wholeheartedly thanked the Kazakh leader for the assistance the latter rendered in the difficult time for the country. The Pakistani PM spoke in detail about the large-scale floods occurred as a result of the climate change.

The readiness to strengthen Kazakh-Pakistani multifaceted cooperation and facilitate the enhancement of trade and economic cooperation between the countries was expressed.

During the talks, an exchange of views on ensuring regional security took place.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is currently in Uzbekistan for the SCO Summit.