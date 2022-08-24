President Tokayev to pay official visit to Baku Aug 24

Images | akorda.kz
Source: kazinform
The very timely visit of the EP delegation to Kazakhstan should give additional impetus to strengthening the political and inter-parliamentary cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union, as well to the search of new promising niches of cooperation under the Kazakhstan – EU Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement", stated the Kazakh Foreign Minister during the meeting.
The European Parliament is closely following the recent development in Central Asia, where Kazakhstan is a key partner of the European Union", he noted.
Indeed, Kazakhstan and Russia have established an interaction of strategic partnership. This year marks an important date since the establishment of diplomatic relations. They were established 30 years ago. 30 years ago, the first agreement on friendship, cooperation, and mutual assistance was signed. In 2013, the agreement on alliance relations between our countries was added. Thus, the foundation is solid", said Tokayev during the meeting.
We actively interact within core platforms at the UN, and other internatonal institutions. This year, Kazakhstan chairs the CIS. In October, the CIS Summit is to take place. We look forward to your personal participation. Besides, Russia plays an importance role in the CIS. This is indeed one of the priority areas of our mutual cooperation in the international format", said Tokayev.