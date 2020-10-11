President underscores Army's duty to protect sovereignty, citizens’ tranquility

The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, attended the peacekeeping training in Almaty region.





Tokayev’s Twitter post reads the assessment of current regional conflicts needs to be based on the GA and UNSC resolutions. Contradiction occurs between the territorial integrity and peoples’ right to self-government – two principles of the UN Charter.





The President also noted that the territorial integrity is of the utmost importance, underscoring that it is incumbent upon the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan to protect the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and tranquility of the citizens.













