President visited Almaty Industrial Zone

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the plant of energy-efficient architectural facades of KSM Technovid LLP, Kazpravda.kz refers to the Akorda press service reporting.





Tokayev inspected the activities of the plant located in the Industrial Zone, was shown the output and the technological process of building materials production, which involves over 250 workers. The company's own investments in the project amount to 3.8 billion tenge, the plant's capacity is 475 thousand square meters of double-glazed windows per year.





The President was also briefed on the state and development prospects of the Industrial Zone of Almaty. By the end of this year, it is planned to implement 10 projects worth over 85 billion tenge.













