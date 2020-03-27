President visited Operative Сentre for Coordination and Monitoring of Emergency Situations

The Head of State got acquainted with the Centre's activities that coordinate the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in Kazakhstan.



The leadership of the Health Ministry briefed the President with detailed information on how to respond to and monitor the situation around the spread of coronavirus in the world and Kazakhstan, including the use of digital technologies in identifying and recording cases.



President Tokayev noted the important role of this centre against amid unfavorable epidemiological situation in the world and expressed confidence that joint efforts will be able to prevent negative developments in our country.



The President called on Kazakhstan people to remain calm and set the Government to the task to ensure that our citizens receive prompt and reliable information in order to prevent the spread of rumors and panic. To do so, He also instructed to identify official channels for informing the public about the current situation and actions taken by the state.



In General, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave a positive assessment of the measures taken to tackle the coronavirus.



"The Government works hard. According to experts, we work much more quickly and decisively than a number of European countries. But we need the final outcome, people are still poorly informed," the Head of State noted.



At the same time, the President pointed out the shortage of medical masks.



"I would like to say that so far we do not have a sufficient number of masks. Although on paper, they seem to be enough. On the other hand, people complain that pharmacies still lack these masks. Why? I think this is a speculation," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.



The Head of State demanded to urgently provide our people with masks and called on all citizens to constantly use antiseptics and wear masks.



"We need to make sure that we can distribute masks to our citizens for free on all the main streets of our cities. This is a very urgent and immediate task that the Government faces," the President said.



Speaking about the scale of the widespread of the pandemic all over the world, which has already affected more than 160 countries, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev recalled the importance of coordinating actions with the governments of neighboring States.



"In the past few days, I have spoken with the presidents of Russia, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. And we mostly talked about the need for close cooperation between our governments. Joint efforts should be increased, because this is a common issue. We must act together," the President of Kazakhstan stressed.



The Head of State also emphasized the importance of observing the quarantine regime in the country and called on all citizens, including civil servants to follow the established regulations.



"This is neither a joke nor a performance with roadblocks. Without strict compliance with the quarantine regime, we will not be able to make any progress in this direction. We need to go towards strict compliance with the conditions of quarantine," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is convinced.



The President pointed out the importance of developing national medicine, including the sanitary and epidemiological service and medical science.



"Without exaggeration, for the moment the fate of the entire world and the entire world economy is in the hands of scientists. The fate of the world is decided not by football players, not by representatives of show business, but by scientists. We should learn a lesson from this situation," the Head of State believes.



In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude to all medical staff for their contribution to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.



Source: Akorda





