Presidents of Kazakhstan and Moldova discussed bilateral cooperation

Astana. 14 April. Kazakhstan Today - Within the framework of participation in the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with President of Moldova Igor Dodon in Bishkek, the official site of Akorda informed.



The sides discussed promising areas of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Moldova, as well as cooperation within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Council.



Trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres were marked as the priority orientations of bilateral cooperation. In addition, the President of Kazakhstan congratulated I. Dodon on receiving of a status of the observer state of the EAEU by Moldova and wished fruitful work in this responsible post.



In turn, the Moldovan leader thanked Nursultan Nazarbayev for the support he received in the issue of obtaining observer status in the EAEU.



The meeting was held on the initiative of the Moldovan side.



