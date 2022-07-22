Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan hold informal meeting

Images | Akorda

Following results of the 4th Consultative Meeting of the Central Asian leaders in Cholpon-Ata, the presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan adopted a Joint Statement, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

The participants approved the Regional Cooperation Development Roadmap for 2022-2024, the Concept of interaction within the framework of multilateral formats of the Central Asian countries as well as the Regional program "Green agenda" for Central Asia.

In addition, they agreed the Treaty between the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Republic of Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan on Friendship, Good Neighborliness and Cooperation for the purpose of development of Central Asia in the 21st century.

The Heads of State also signed the decision to extend the term of office of the President of the International Fund for saving the Aral Sea.