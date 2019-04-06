Presidents of Kazakhstan, Russia issue joint statement

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin have made a joint statement, the press service of Akorda reports.

At the invitation of his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is making an official visit to the Russian Federation on 3-4 April 2019.

The heads of state thoroughly discussed key issues of bilateral relations, cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), as well as current regional and international problems of common interest.

Noting with satisfaction the steady positive dynamics of the political, trade-economic, defense and military-technical, cultural and humanitarian interaction between the two countries, reaffirming the continuous commitment to the principles and obligations laid down in the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation dated May 25, 1992, the Declaration on Eternal Friendship and Alliance in the 21st Century between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation dated July 6, 1998, and the Treaty on Neighborhood and Alliance in the 21st Century between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation dated November 11, 2013, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the President of the Russian Federation make the following statement:

The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation are developing allied relations and integration cooperation as equal and sovereign states on the basis of mutual trust, strategic partnership and comprehensive collaboration, being guided by the principles of mutual respect for state sovereignty and independence, equality and non-interference in internal affairs, non-use of force or threat by force, territorial integrity of states, inviolability of borders, peaceful settlement of disputes, fulfillment of international obligations in good faith, protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms.

Kazakh-Russian relations are based on deep historical and spiritual ties between the peoples of our countries. They meet the national interests of both countries, facilitate settlement of the problems of raising the well-being and quality of life of their citizens, sustainable socio-economic development, enhancing the competitiveness of national economies on the basis of the widespread introduction of innovative technologies, wise utilization of manpower resources, and more complete development of human potential. This makes it possible for Russia and Kazakhstan to fully strengthen their positions amid globalization, to promote the enhancement of security and stability in the Eurasian space and throughout the world.

Recognizing the significance of meaningful and open political dialogue for the dynamic development of relations between the two states, the presidents stand for the further expansion of trust-based and constructive contacts at the top, high and other levels.

Assessing the potential of interregional and cross-border cooperation between the two countries, the presidents spoke in favor of the expansion of multi-faceted economic and humanitarian relations between the administrative-territorial units of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the subjects of the Russian Federation, creating the conditions needed for developing and strengthening direct ties between the economic entities concerned.

The annual forums of interregional cooperation of Kazakhstan and Russia with the participation of the heads of state and their meetings with the business communities of our countries have been recognized as an effective mechanism for enhancing bilateral cooperation. We have agreed to hold the next XVI Forum in late 2019.

Regular contacts through the legislative and executive authorities facilitate the strengthening of Kazakhstan-Russia interaction.

The Parties will continue cooperation in the framework of the Russia-Kazakhstan Intergovernmental Commission on the Baikonur Complex, including the implementation of the joint project for the creation of the Baiterek Rocket and Space Complex.

The Parties emphasize the progressive development of cooperation characterized by the striving for efficient utilization of the EAEU potential, reaffirm the importance of implementing the key provisions and principles of the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union dated May 29, 2014.

Our countries intend to encourage the development of direct ties between educational and scientific organizations, including the implementation of joint educational and scientific-technical programs and projects, to create favorable conditions in the field of training scientific and pedagogical personnel, to intensify the exchange of professors and students.

Each of the Parties reaffirmed its intention to enhance close cooperation for the preservation and development of the ethnic, linguistic, cultural and religious identity of the peoples of the other Party living within its territory, to create conditions for the active involvement of their representatives in the socio-political, cultural, and socio-economic life in line with legislation of the Parties.

Kazakhstan and Russia closely interact in strengthening peace, international stability and regional security, make concerted effort within the United Nations, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and other organizations institutions, supporting each other in participating or joining those international organizations and regimes, a member of which is one of the Parties.

Nur-Sultan and Moscow take common stances in the fight against terrorism and extremism, against violent manifestations of religious intolerance, xenophobia, nationalism, and Neo-Nazism, against cross-border organized crime, illicit trafficking in weapons, narcotic drugs and their precursors, and against other new challenges and threats.

Kazakhstan and Russia shall not allow for any attempts to falsify, rewrite, or defame our common history, which is the most crucial foundation of our allied relations, above all, the history of the Second World War.

On the political track, the presidents decided to continue, as part of the Astana process, efforts to peacefully resolve the Syrian conflict upon the unconditional observance of the generally accepted principles and norms of international law.

The Parties shall take joint measures aimed at forming, within the Collective Security Treaty Organization, an effective system for ensuring collective security and responding to crisis situations.

The presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia reaffirm their intention to ensure the effective implementation of the agreements reached for the further intensification of the allied and strategic partnership between the two states, promotion of sustainable development of them and enhance their standing in the international arena.

The heads of state underlined that the fruitful negotiations held and the bilateral documents signed during the visit will facilitate the ongoing development of traditionally friendly, equal relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation, as well as fraternal and good-neighborly ties between the peoples of both countries.

