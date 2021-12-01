Presidents of Kazakhstan, Switzerland hold talks in Geneva

Speaker of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Maulen Ashimbaev met with the Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill during his working trip to Moscow, Kazpravda.kz
reports with reference to the press service of the upper house of the Parliament of Kazakhstan.
The Senate Speaker conveyed to the head of the Russian Orthodox Church the invitation of the President of the country, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to take part in the next Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, which will be held in September 2022.
Maulen Ashimbayev noted that the people of Kazakhstan highly value the contribution of His Holiness Patriarch Kirill to the promotion of moral and ethical values in the modern world, to the development of interreligious dialogue, to strengthening peace and harmony between peoples.
At the meeting, the sides discussed issues of preparation for the upcoming Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.
For 18 years, six congresses have taken place, and the Kazakhstani interreligious forum has become a representative and recognized dialogue platform. Taking this opportunity, I would like to express my gratitude to the Moscow Patriarchate for the constant and active support of this initiative of Kazakhstan," said the Speaker of the Senate.
According to Maulen Ashimbaev, the topic of the upcoming forum is defined as "The role of leaders of world and traditional religions in the spiritual and social development of mankind in the post-pandemic period." The Speaker of the Senate stressed that in the new conditions it is important to unite efforts to find answers to the challenges of the modern world.
During the conversation, the parties also noted the traditionally high level of relations between Kazakhstan and Russia.
The First President of Kazakhstan - Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has made and is making a huge contribution to the development of relations between the two countries. President of the country Kassym-Jomart Tokayev continues this policy and pays great attention to further strengthening relations between our countries. The Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, for its part, does everything necessary for further development of Kazakh-Russian relations, including the legal support of the agreements reached by the leaders of our countries," the speaker of the Senate noted.
In turn, His Holiness Patriarch Kirill expressed gratitude to the Head of State and gratefully accepted the invitation to take part in the work of the congress.
The head of the Russian Orthodox Church highly appreciated the efforts of Kazakhstan to promote interreligious dialogue at the global level. Patriarch Kirill especially noted the outstanding role of the First President of Kazakhstan - Elbasy in strengthening the country's independence and forming an effective model of peace and harmony. He also noted the great contribution of the Head of State to maintaining the continuity of this policy and further strengthening public harmony in the country at the present stage. He also emphasized the high level of relations between Kazakhstan and Russia. He expressed confidence that spiritual leaders should do everything possible so that the allied partnership of our countries is strengthened and developed in the coming period.
At the end of the meeting, the speaker of the Senate noted that, in general, Kazakhstan's initiatives in the field of interfaith dialogue are closely correlated with the activities of the Russian Orthodox Church. In this regard, Maulen Ashimbaev expressed readiness for further active cooperation to promote interreligious dialogue and accord at the international level.