Presidents of Kazakhstan, Switzerland hold talks in Geneva

Images | Akorda

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with President of the Swiss Confederation Guy Parmelin during his official visit to Geneva, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

Ahead of the top-level talks, President Tokayev and his Swiss counterpart attended the official greeting ceremony in front of the St.Pierre Cathedral in Geneva. Afterwards the presidents geld meetings in narrow and extended format.

During the talks held in warm atmosphere the heads of state discussed the state and prospects of Kazakh-Swiss multi-faceted cooperation in political, trade and economic, investment, and financial spheres.

Utmost attention was paid to interaction within the international organizations and to regional agenda, including the situation in Afghanistan and providing the humanitarian aid to that country. The sides also exchanged views on the issues of fighting the pandemic, climate change, as well as water diplomacy in Central Asia.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Guy Parmelin noted with satisfaction active dynamics of political and economic contacts having confirmed commitment to further strengthening of mutually profitable bilateral cooperation.

The Head of State stressed that he attaches importance to the development of all-round cooperation with Switzerland and considers the country as a significant political and economic partner in Europe.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also gave his Swiss counterpart an in-depth insight into the ambitious political and economic reforms in Kazakhstan.

The heads of state pointed out the vast potential for joint work in the spheres of agriculture, transport and logistics, pharmaceutical industry and green projects.