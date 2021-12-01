Система Orphus

Presidents of Kazakhstan, Switzerland hold talks in Geneva

30.11.2021, 11:05 10153
Images | Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with President of the Swiss Confederation Guy Parmelin during his official visit to Geneva, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.
 
Ahead of the top-level talks, President Tokayev and his Swiss counterpart attended the official greeting ceremony in front of the St.Pierre Cathedral in Geneva. Afterwards the presidents geld meetings in narrow and extended format.
 
During the talks held in warm atmosphere the heads of state discussed the state and prospects of Kazakh-Swiss multi-faceted cooperation in political, trade and economic, investment, and financial spheres.
 
Utmost attention was paid to interaction within the international organizations and to regional agenda, including the situation in Afghanistan and providing the humanitarian aid to that country. The sides also exchanged views on the issues of fighting the pandemic, climate change, as well as water diplomacy in Central Asia.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Guy Parmelin noted with satisfaction active dynamics of political and economic contacts having confirmed commitment to further strengthening of mutually profitable bilateral cooperation.
 
The Head of State stressed that he attaches importance to the development of all-round cooperation with Switzerland and considers the country as a significant political and economic partner in Europe.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also gave his Swiss counterpart an in-depth insight into the ambitious political and economic reforms in Kazakhstan.
 
The heads of state pointed out the vast potential for joint work in the spheres of agriculture, transport and logistics, pharmaceutical industry and green projects.
 
President takes part in Kazakhstan-Switzerland Investment Round Table

29.11.2021, 19:45 40987
While addressing the Kazakhstan-Switzerland Investment Round Table Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the round table has a key significance for developing trade and economic relations between Kazakhstan and Switzerland. According to him, Switzerland has been one of the main strategic and investment partners of Kazakhstan for many years, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
 

Investments of Swiss capital into the economy of our country has hit 26 billion Swiss francs for the past 15 years. Whereas Kazakhstan's investments in Switzerland have reached 775.2 million Swiss francs. Over 200 Swiss companies successfully invest and operate in Kazakhstan, including global giants such as Glencore, Sika, Swiss Grow, Stadler, and so on. For us, it is a positive sign of high trust in Kazakhstan and investment approach on promotion of which we worked hard. In June this year I held the special meeting with the Swiss companies operating in our market. Our commitment to cooperation with you is strong and enduring," said the Kazakh President.

 
The Kazakh Head of State stressed that Kazakhstan is a largest and one of the fast-growing economies in Central Asia. Over 30 years of independence, over $370bn of direct foreign investment have been attracted. Trade with 180 countries has been established.
 

Our economy has grown even strong, competitive and attractive. Today, we are on course for a clean, innovative, and diversified economic model. In doing so, we take concrete steps as part of which full investor support is defined as one of the national priorities. We introduced the rule of individual support of each investor on a "turn-key" base. For important investment projects the State guarantees legal and financial stability up until 25 years," said Tokayev.

 
The President said he heads the Council of Foreign Investors and the Investment Ombudsman works under the PM.
 

There is the only Astana International Financial Center in Central Asia with an independence court based on English law. There is also the International Arbitration Center within the AIFC which provides an immediate alternative to judicial proceedings. The Center's members offering financial services are exempt from corporate income tax and VAT until 2066. Requirements for foreign currencies, visas, and workforces were simplified. Over 1,000 companies from 59 countries participate in our Stock Exchange ," said the Kazakh Head of State.

 
The President spoke of 37 social economic and investment zones in priority economic areas created in the country.
 
Over the recent years, Kazakhstan has built a robust transport and logistics base and integrated the country into the global transport corridors. Dozens of international transport routes connecting China, CA, CIS, Persian Gulf, and Europe cross the country.
 
Having heard the reports of Swiss businessmen, the Kazakh Head of State thanked them on contributing to the development of the Kazakh economy and expressed hope for productive mutually beneficial cooperation between business circles of two countries.
 
Tokayev thanked the WHO head for supporting Kazakhstani vaccines against CVI

29.11.2021, 18:54 40420
The President of Kazakhstan met with the WHO Director General, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's official visit to the Swiss Confederation began with a meeting with the Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
 
During the conversation, topical issues and prospects of interaction between Kazakhstan and WHO were discussed. The head of state informed on the measures taken by our country to counter the pandemic, including the development of anti-COVID drugs by Kazakhstani scientists and the course of mass vaccination of the population.
 
Remembering with warmth the previous meetings with Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called WHO a reliable partner of Kazakhstan.
 

We highly appreciate your personal contribution to the development of WHO. Unfortunately, the world is going through difficult times. A new strain of the Omicron coronavirus has now been discovered. We need to stick together in the fight against coronavirus," the President said.

 
The head of state spoke about the promotion of the Kazakhstani vaccine QazVac and the new second subunit vaccine QazCoVac-P. This drug is included in the list of candidate vaccines in the clinical trials phase. The President expressed gratitude to the head of the WHO for the support of Kazakhstani vaccines.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed full support for WHO's commitment to ensuring equal and fair access to vaccines, stressing its readiness to provide Kazakhstan's vaccine to all countries in need.
 
The meeting participants stressed the importance of coordinating international efforts to improve the health of the population. The head of state called for the unification of two important vectors of the health care system - primary health care and universal health coverage.
 
The Director General, for his part, welcomed the commitment of the President of Kazakhstan to the goals and approaches of WHO, including the development of primary health care.
 
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus informed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev about the key areas of the fight against coronavirus, new strains of the virus and possible scenarios for further development of the pandemic. The head of WHO reiterated the critical importance of vaccination in the fight against the deadly virus.
 
Tokayev invited Patriarch Kirill to Kazakhstan

26.11.2021, 18:25 126469
Speaker of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Maulen Ashimbaev met with the Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill during his working trip to Moscow, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the upper house of the Parliament of Kazakhstan.
 
The Senate Speaker conveyed to the head of the Russian Orthodox Church the invitation of the President of the country, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to take part in the next Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, which will be held in September 2022.
 
Maulen Ashimbayev noted that the people of Kazakhstan highly value the contribution of His Holiness Patriarch Kirill to the promotion of moral and ethical values in the modern world, to the development of interreligious dialogue, to strengthening peace and harmony between peoples.
 
At the meeting, the sides discussed issues of preparation for the upcoming Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.
 

For 18 years, six congresses have taken place, and the Kazakhstani interreligious forum has become a representative and recognized dialogue platform. Taking this opportunity, I would like to express my gratitude to the Moscow Patriarchate for the constant and active support of this initiative of Kazakhstan," said the Speaker of the Senate.

 
According to Maulen Ashimbaev, the topic of the upcoming forum is defined as "The role of leaders of world and traditional religions in the spiritual and social development of mankind in the post-pandemic period." The Speaker of the Senate stressed that in the new conditions it is important to unite efforts to find answers to the challenges of the modern world.
 
During the conversation, the parties also noted the traditionally high level of relations between Kazakhstan and Russia.
 

The First President of Kazakhstan - Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has made and is making a huge contribution to the development of relations between the two countries. President of the country Kassym-Jomart Tokayev continues this policy and pays great attention to further strengthening relations between our countries. The Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, for its part, does everything necessary for further development of Kazakh-Russian relations, including the legal support of the agreements reached by the leaders of our countries," the speaker of the Senate noted.

 
In turn, His Holiness Patriarch Kirill expressed gratitude to the Head of State and gratefully accepted the invitation to take part in the work of the congress.
 
The head of the Russian Orthodox Church highly appreciated the efforts of Kazakhstan to promote interreligious dialogue at the global level. Patriarch Kirill especially noted the outstanding role of the First President of Kazakhstan - Elbasy in strengthening the country's independence and forming an effective model of peace and harmony. He also noted the great contribution of the Head of State to maintaining the continuity of this policy and further strengthening public harmony in the country at the present stage. He also emphasized the high level of relations between Kazakhstan and Russia. He expressed confidence that spiritual leaders should do everything possible so that the allied partnership of our countries is strengthened and developed in the coming period.
 
At the end of the meeting, the speaker of the Senate noted that, in general, Kazakhstan's initiatives in the field of interfaith dialogue are closely correlated with the activities of the Russian Orthodox Church. In this regard, Maulen Ashimbaev expressed readiness for further active cooperation to promote interreligious dialogue and accord at the international level.
 
