Press secretary said why Tokayev rarely gives interviews

Berik Uali, press secretary of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan told why the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev rarely gives interviews to the media.

I do not agree that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev does not give interviews to the domestic media. You know, he gave interviews to the newspapers Ana tili, Yegemen Kazakstan (...). We can say that the President is a man of action. That is, instead of giving a lot of interviews, talking, exchanging opinions, he pays more attention to actions: gives instructions, monitors their implementation," Uali said in an interview to the Khabar 24 TV channel.

He noted that an interview with the Head of State on television is planned in the near future.

People love to compare the President with the heads of other states. Chinese Communist Party Chairman Xi Jinping addressed the population with explanations only a couple of times last year during the coronavirus crisis. We have not heard that at least one Chinese citizen raised the issue that the head of the country did not give an interview or did not come up with explanations. Often compare with the presidents of Western countries, Russia. We are an independent country; we must have our own path. As a press secretary, I think that the Head of State must demand that akims, ministers, heads of agencies do things, rather than give interviews. He has other things to do. It will be more useful if the President controls the work of all of the above mentioned officials. If the President does all the work, then there is a question - what akims and minister would do?" - added the press secretary of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.













