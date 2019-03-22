Prime Minister held a meeting on preparation and holding of EXPO 2017

Almaty. May 3. Kazakhstan Today - Today, Kazakh Prime Minister Serik Akhmetov held a meeting of the State Commission for the preparation and holding of EXPO 2017.



According to the Prime Minister's official website, the meeting discussed the performance of the President's instructions given at the meeting on the further development of the capital and preparations for EXPO 2017 in Astana. Head of the National Company "Astana EXPO-2017" T. Yermegiyayev reported on the development of the draft registration dossier of the exhibition. The draft concept of the National Company was approved by the meeting.



As part of the implementation of the instructions of the President concerning EXPO 2017, Akhmetov urged Astana Akimat to "ensure in the established procedure the issuance of technical conditions for the engineering infrastructure, information on planning of logistics and other information."



In addition, the Prime Minister instructed all competent ministries and agencies to submit to the Ministry of Economy and Budget Planning proposals for additions to the National Plan for activities aimed at obtaining maximum economic benefit.



"All ministries, departments and local agencies should develop their plans for participation in EXPO before October 1 of the current year," Akhmetov concluded.



