Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev instructed to more effectively plan expenditure within "Nurly Zhol"

Astana. 14 February. Kazakhstan Today - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev noted that in general, the main activities of the program for 2016 are implemented; however, there are certain pending disbursements on results of year.



B.Sagintayev recalled that at a meeting of the Government in September last year gave instructions to program administrators to strictly control timely development and project implementation.



"Therefore, I believe that the main reason for underexpenditure is a lack of proper control by the governors. Another issue is the quality of planning and timing of development of allocated funds. In a two-year funding plan, a significant amount of expenditure is laid at the end of the second year, thus it is necessary to think how it can be fixed. Also for those activities, where there are expenditure risks, it is necessary to redistribute funds," B.Sagintayev said.



Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev instructed ministers during a visit to the regions to participate in the reporting meetings of regional mayors with population, necessarily acquainte with the construction of the main objects of "Nurly Zhol" program and reflect this in their reports.



Source: The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Official website



