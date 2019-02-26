Prime Minister of Kazakhstan sensitized about civil registration rules on the place of residence

Astana. 11 January. Kazakhstan Today - "Currently, topic about the introduction of temporary registration of citizens is actively discussed in society and media. There are many questions, and not enough information. Queues formed at PSCs," B.Sagintayev said.



Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan Republic of Kazakhstan jointly with the MIC to hold a large information campaign to explain the innovations and to make the registration process operational as much as possible. B.Sagintayev stressed that it is also a task for the State Corporation "Government for citizens."



B.Sagintayev noted that citizens must be given the opportunity to quietly up at a convenient time for them, providing the largest number of working windows at PSCs and a sufficient number of service operators.



Source: The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Official website



