Prime Minister specified tasks set before SCO

Almaty. December 6. Kazakhstan Today - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Serik Akhmetov took part in the session of the Prime Ministers' Council of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.



According to the Prime Minister's official website, heads of the official delegations of Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan discussed prospects and practical measures on further strengthening of the cooperation between the SCO member states in trade, economic and humanitarian spheres as well as the issues of collaboration within the framework of international organizations.



Speaking at the meeting, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Serik Akhmetov specified the tasks set before the SCO.



"Every country has to redefine its place in the changing world and adapt to new conditions in order to remain competitive. Our main goal is to reduce the risks, find new forms of development of our partnership and cooperation, strengthening of the economic contacts within the SCO. The next goal is to transfer the SCO into a powerful engine of the regional economic development. It is crucial to reorient the activities of the Organization at the achievement of practical results," S.Akhmetov said.



According to the Prime Minister, "it is important to speed up the coordination of principles of formation and functioning of the mechanisms of financial support of economic projects - special account of the SCO and the SCO Development Bank". "The fastest launch of these mechanisms will allow to improve efficiency of economic cooperation," S.Akhmetov believes.



Implementation of the transport-transit potential of the SCO could be another promising direction for cooperation. "It will increase the trade turnover, connect the markets of the countries, expand the transit cargo traffic between Europe and Asia. Signing of the Agreement on facilitation of international road transportation can serve as an important step in this direction," S.Akhmetov said.



The Premier told about the initiative of President Nursultan Nazarbayev to develop a program of the SCO innovative cooperation. "Its main purpose is to ensure effective use of innovations and investments, increasing the global competitiveness of the national economies, production of goods and services by means of introduction of innovative technologies. The draft concept of this program developed by the Kazakh side has already been submitted for consideration of the SCO member states," S.Akhmetov told.



