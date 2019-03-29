Reformation of education will allow to change the global labour market - the President

For modern enterprises, it becomes important to have qualified personnel rather than cheap labour force, Pfresident of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev told at the Astana Economic forum – Global Challenges Summit 2018.





Predictable physical intelligence can be swapped by 80% with robotic systems in the near future. For modern enterprises, it becomes important to have qualified personnel rather than cheap labour force. The economic need to locate the production in developed countries occurs, and moving them from developing ones. That is the challenge for national economies. The main respond is the reformation of the education sphere. It implies the transition from the practice of giving education to the formation of skills of creative thinking, the ability to find the necessary information and to use it appropriately," said the President.





According to the head of state, the pace of scientific and technical process requires the readiness to change several specialties from the modern person and to follow the principle of education over the entire life.





Kazakhstan is also conducting a successive work in this sphere, we prepare for it by changing the educational program at all levels. In the hard for the country period, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, when the country did not have money, we launched the program Boloshak in order to educate our youth in the best universities of the world. Over 25 years, the possibility to be engaged in the program at the expense of the state was received by almost 15 000 Kazakhstan citizens. As of today, 70 000 young people are being educated abroad," said the head of state.





Nursultan Nazarbayev specified that Kazakhstan had crated own universities of the highest world level, which are already recognized in the world.





They are Nazarbayev University, Kazakh-British Technical University, the Kazakhstan Institute of Management, Economics and Strategic Research, the International University of Information Technologies





The state increases grants, improves living conditions of students, since the last year we have launched the program – free vocational education for young adults to get the first specialty in life. School reform is actively held, in order to train students for the best universities of the world, we launched and constructed 20 intellectual schools of a world level. They have international accreditation in accordance with the highest standards. And we will align the remaining schools of the country with the intellectual ones," said the President.





We note the current AEF is held in a new format. About 500 distinguished guests from 24 states of the world came to take part in the Forum. The Forum’s agenda: from the regional sustainability and longevity to global security, and sustainability of mega-cities of the future. The Forum will discuss 11 topics, among them, urbanization, combat against inequity between rich and poor ones, the issues of a loss of anonymity because of the development of information technologies.





We note the Astana Economic Forum is an annual central business event of Eurasia. Over 10 years of its existence, it was attended by about 50 000 delagates from 150 states of the world, among them, more than 20 Nobel winners and 30 foreign political figures of the highest level. As part of the congress, more than 300 memorandums and agreements for the amount exceeding 20 billion US dollars were concluded. The Forum’s speakers include politicians, scientists and economists, media representatives and public figures of the world level, representatives of international organizations, financial institutions and business elite.





Fast and significant changes in economies, social sphere, digital technologies, production and consumption, as well as ongoing technological transition became an impetus to create a Global Challenges Summit in 2018 based o the Astana Economic Forum.





Economic growth and resource sustainability, digitalization and urbanization, longevity and financial revolution, global security and cultural shift – these world trends laid on the base of the program of an updated Astana Economic Forum – Global Challenges Summit-2018.









This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.