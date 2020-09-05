RK President gave a number of instructions to the Minister of Culture and Sports

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the Minister of Culture and Sports Aktoty Raimkulova, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the Head of State.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the current activities of the ministry in the fields of culture, sports, tourism, language policy, onomastics and archival affairs. Aktoty Raimkulova also reported on the execution of the instructions of the Head of State.

According to the minister, active work is underway to develop grassroots sports; initiatives are being implemented to increase the salaries of cultural workers. Currently, at the local level, their wages have grown by 35%, and at the republican level, the growth was 50%. In addition, the President was informed about the online activities carried out by the ministry during the pandemic.

Aktoty Raimkulova informed the Head of State about the preparation of Kazakhstani athletes for the upcoming Olympic Games and the opening of a new University of tourism and hospitality.

At the end of the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave a number of specific instructions for implementation of the priority directions of the Address, including those related to support and popularization of grassroots sports.

The President stressed that the transition of the Kazakh alphabet into the Latin script should be carried out gradually with a broad discussion of this issue with scientists.













