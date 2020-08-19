Ruslan Manatayev appointed vice minister of agriculture

By the RK Government resolution, Ruslan Manatayev was appointed Vice Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan, Kazpravda.kz refers to the RK PM’s press service reporting.

Ruslan Manatayev was born in 1984 in Karaganda region, graduated from the S. T. Ryskulov Kazakh Economic State University, I. M. Tynyshbayev Kazakh Academy of Transport and Communications, and in 2020 – the Nazarbayev University.

Over the years, he worked in commercial structures.

From 2018 to the present, he held the positions of managing director for IT solutions, Vice President for Telecommunications, deputy board chairman of Transtelecom JSC.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.