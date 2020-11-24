Sadvakas Baigabulov receives new position

Sadvakas Baigabulov was appointed deputy head of the Department of Sanitary and Epidemiological Control of Almaty, Kazpravda.kz reports.





My task is to stabilize epidemiological situation in the city," Baygabulov said in the telephone talk.





Sadvakas Baigabulov has three higher educations, work experience - more than 20 years, of which in public service - 18 years. He held executive positions for 10 years.





This year he was appointed the head of the Department of Quality Control and Safety of Goods and Services of Pavlodar Region.





Later he was the chief sanitary doctor of Atyrau region (07/13/2020 - 07/29/2020).





Prior to his appointment to the new position, he was the head of the Department for Quality Control and Safety of Goods and Services in Transport.









