Saparbayev dismissed Dossayev after President’s reprimands

By order of the akim of Zhambyl region, Kairat Dossayev was relieved of his post, the press service of the regional akimat said.





On December 20, 2019, by the order of the akim of Zhambyl region, K. Dossayev was appointed head of the labor inspection department of the akimat of the Zhambyl region - the chief state labor inspector. On July 30, 2021, by the order of the akim of the Zhambyl region, K. Dossayev was appointed to the equivalent position of the head of the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Management of the akimat of Zhambyl region, with the dismissal from the position of the chief state labor inspector - the head of the labor inspection department of the akimat of the Zhambyl region, occupied by him since December 20, 2019," the information says.





At the instructions of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on August 3, 2021, by the order of the akim of the Zhambyl region, Kairat Dossayev was relieved of his post, the akimat reported.





Recall that the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, reprimanded the akim of Zhambyl region Berdibek Saparbayev for appointment of Kairat Dossayev as the head of the administration of the akimat, who was dismissed in 2019 from the post of akim of Taraz for serious failures in work. Akim of Zhambyl region was instructed to correct the personnel error made within 24 hours.













