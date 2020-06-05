Sarbassov appointed first vice minister of labor and social protection of the population of Kazakhstan

By a decree of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Akmadi Adilovich Sarbassov was appointed first vice minister of labor and social protection of the population of the Republic of Kazakhstan. This was reported by the Press Service of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





Sarbassov was born in October 1977 in the West Kazakhstan region.





He graduated from Al-Farabi Kazakh National University and the Eurasian Humanities University.





He began his career in 1994. Over the years, he worked in the Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population. From 2017 to April 2019, he was chair of the Labor, Social Protection and Migration Committee of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection - chief state labor inspector of Kazakhstan. From April 2019, he has worked as vice minister of labor and social protection of the population.













