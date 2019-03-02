Saudi Arabia sent troops to Bahrain as protests escalate

Almaty. March 15. Kazakhstan Today - Saudi Arabia sent troops into Bahrain on Monday, following fresh protests over the weekend, Kazakhstan Today reports.



Troops from Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations entered protest-rattled Bahrain Monday to help prop up the teetering regime there, NYDailyNews reported.



Opposition groups immediately branded the move an "occupation," as the tiny nation slipped perilously close to a state of war.



The country has been split by the unrest sweeping the region, with majority Shiite protestors calling for the ouster of the nation's minority Sunni rulers.



A Saudi official said the force - estimated to be about 1,000 strong - was deployed to protect key installations, such as power stations and oil facilities.



The strategic nation hosts the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet.



The situation began to decline over the weekend after U.S. Defense Secretary Robert Gates visited and urged the country's leaders to heed some demands for change.



Opposition groups and pro-government mobs clashed on Sunday as the chaos grew more widespread. A group of pro-government lawmakers urged Bahrain's king Monday to declare martial law.



Prime Minister Sheik Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa took to Twitter to dismiss the protests as a mob action.



Reuters reports Bahrain said on Monday it had asked the Gulf troops for support in line with a GCC defense pact. The United Arab Emirates has said it would also send 500 police to Bahrain.



The arrival of the Saudi forces came after mostly Shi'ite demonstrators overwhelmed Bahraini police on Sunday and blocked the highway to the main financial district in the most violent confrontations since troops killed seven protesters last month.



Those barricades were still up on Monday, with protesters checking cars at the entrance to the Pearl roundabout, the focal point of weeks of protests. On the other side of the same highway, police set up a roadblock preventing any cars moving from the airport toward the financial area.



In areas across Bahrain, vigilantes, some armed with sticks or wearing masks, guarded the entrances to their villages, witnesses said.



Most Gulf Arab ruling families are Sunni and intervention might encourage a response from non-Arab Iran, the main Shi'ite power in the region. Accusations already abound of Iranian backing for Shi'ite activists in Bahrain - charges they deny.



Wefaq is calling for a new government and a constitutional monarchy that vests the judicial, executive and legislative authority with the people. A coalition of much smaller Shi'ite parties are calling for the overthrow of the monarchy - demands that scare Sunnis who fear this would benefit Iran.



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.