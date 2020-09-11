Security Council Chairman, Kazakh Prosecutor General held talks

The First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev met with the Chairman of the Supreme Court Zhakip Asanov, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the Elbasy website.

Nursultan Nazarbayev was informed about the progress of modernization of the country's judicial system.

During the conversation, Zh. Asanov also spoke about the activities aimed at improving the quality of the courts and increasing public confidence in the work of judges.

In particular, it was noted that a number of measures are currently being implemented to reform the judicial system within the framework of the Nation Plan "100 Concrete Steps".

The First President of Kazakhstan noted the importance of work to improve legal literacy and legal awareness of society.





