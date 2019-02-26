Senate Committee makes new amendments on social issues

Almaty. January 23. Kazakhstan Today - The Senate Committee on social and culture development has discussed the amendments in the documents concerning the issues of social security.



According to Caspionet, for the purpose of the insurance system development, the age, from which women can make agreement annuity insurance, falls. Earlier it was 55, now it is 50 years. The amendments also regulate settlements of debts on pension tax of former workers, whose location is not set, pension provision for citizens, who worked at "Baikonur" and arrange the guarantee of granting maternity leave, as well as the leave for workers who adopt children.



"According to the pension security system, Kazakhstan is in the top three CIS countries on the level of payments. Life is life. We need to improve the system," said Akhan Bizhanov, Chairman of the Kazakh senate Committee of Social and Cultural Development.



