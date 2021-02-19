Senate proposed to involve Kazakhstanis in active discussion of bills

It is proposed to involve the population of Kazakhstan in an active discussion of bills, said Vladimir Volkov, Senate deputy.

The Government has developed and the Majilis has approved the draft law "On Amendments and Additions to Certain Legislative Acts on Improving Rulemaking ", it will improve certain procedures of current mechanism for development, discussion and adoption of normative legal acts. One of the main tasks of the bill is also to involve the population in active public discussion of draft laws, "Volkov said.

The bill is supposed to introduce such a tool as a Consultative Document, which will provide a full analysis of existing problems and involve the public in their discussion.

It is also proposed to improve the procedures for assessing draft laws and existing laws.

The drafting body will determine the specific indicators that it intends to achieve after implementation of the proposed legislative changes and later report on them," he said.













