Senators visited building areas in WK

Astana. 19 July. Kazakhstan Today - Deputies of the Senate Erbulat Mukaev and Nariman Turegaliev continues the working trip around West-Kazakhstan region.



In the Kaztalovsk district the senators got familiarized with the process of the constructing work at several establishments in Zhalpaktal and Kaztalovka villages. Totally, in the region, in present year, the projects accounting to 4 billion tenge have been realizing. Among them are water supply system, which has been building within the program "Akbulak", kindergarten, boarding school for 100 sits and 22 houses. One of the main establishments is the construction of the road Chapaev-Zhalpaktal-Kaztalovka. Besides, the works on improvement of rural localities have been actively carrying on.



According to the press service of the Senate, in the local branch of the party "Nur Otan", the meeting of E. Mukaev and N. Turegaliev with veterans, deputies of regional maslikhat, representatives of several institutions and social organizations was held.



The senators talked about the results of the legislative work within the regular session, explained the content of an annual address of the Head of State and article "the Course towards future: modernization of public conscience".



The Parliamentarian responded to the question of local people.



Source: strategy2050.kz website



