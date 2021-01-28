Sergei Gromov relieved of his duties as Vice Minister of Ecology

Sergey Gromov is relieved of his duties as the Vice Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan due to a transfer to another appointment.

He was born in 1959 in Taldykorgan region.

Since August 2019 he acted as the as Vice Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan.













