Sightseeing Astana jointly with Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the President of Uzbekistan

Astana. 24 March. Kazakhstan Today - Nursultan Nazarbayev and Shavkat Mirziyoev, who is in our country on a state visit, when viewing "Astana Opera" have visited the rehearsal of "Kyz Zhibek" opera.



During their visit to "Nazarbayev University" the two Presidents got acquainted with the UniversityИs master plan, automation industry laboratory, research projects of the institution and physical and mathematical laboratory. Shavkat Mirziyoyev left a note in the UniversityИs book of honorable guests.



Nursultan Nazarbayev, and Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited the shopping pavilions during the official opening of "MEGA Silk Way" shopping center. The Presidents were shown a theatrical mini-presentation and acrobatic show by "Cirque du Solei" artists, the winners of the International Festival in Monte Carlo.



The leaders got acquainted with the construction and layout of "Astana EXPO-2017" exhibition complex at the end of the sightseeing tour.



Source: Akorda press service



