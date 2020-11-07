Six political parties registered for parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan

Six political parties have registered for the parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan.

As of November 2020, six political parties have been registered. Nur-Otan Party, Ak Zhol, Communist People's Party of Kazakhstan, Auyl, Birlik and the National Social Democratic Party. All the political parties are active. No information has been reported about reorganization and liquidation of the above parties. All parties have their own structural subdivisions," said Natalya Pan, Vice Minister of Justice.

The Ministry of Justice in relation to political parties acts as a registration body.

















