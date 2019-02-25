Spring call for urgent military service starts in Kazakhstan

Astana. 18 March. Kazakhstan Today - The call begins in accordance with the Decree of the President of Kazakhstan of March 16, 2017 No. 449 "On the dismissal of the military service personnel who served the established term of military service and the regular appeal of citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan for military service in March - June and September - December 2017".



Citizens who are between the ages of 18 and 27 are subject to the call for urgent military service this spring. Conscripts need to come to the departments and offices for defense affairs at their place of military registration, where they will undergo a medical examination and determine the eligibility for military service.



As before, the acquisition will be carried out on an extraterritorial basis. That is, the draftee is sent to serve in another region. In the selection and distribution of young recruitment by military units, the specialties of conscripts received before conscription will be taken into account.



For the prompt decision of questions on the order of carrying out of an appeal and medical examination in the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan for all period the "hot line" will work.



Source: strategy2050.kz website



