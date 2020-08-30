Stocks of medicines will be formed in Almaty until Feb 2021

Stocks of socially important drugs will be formed by February 2021 in Almaty. Karlygash Abdizhabbarova, deputy head of the Almaty Department of Entrepreneurship and Investment, announced this during a briefing at the regional communications service, Kazpravda.kz reports.





According to Abdizhabbarova, an agreement has been signed between the akimat, suppliers and pharmacies and a list of pharmacies has been defined, which receive 69 names of socially important medicines and medical products on a priority basis.





At present, this list has been expanded from 105 to 374 backbone pharmacies. This also allows regulating the supply of drugs, their prices and sales," she said.





She added that taking into account the continuing risks in the supply of drugs, the rise in morbidity in the autumn-winter season at the city level, a stabilization fund has been created for drugs and medical products.





For this purpose, funds in the amount of 10 billion tenge have been allocated from the local budget, which makes it possible to form the necessary stocks of 69 types of products until February 2021. The main task of this fund is the uninterrupted provision of socially important medicines to both private pharmacy chains and inpatient treatment facilities", - said the speaker.













