Talgat Satiev appointed chairman of Ecology Ministry's Geology Committee

By the order of the Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources, Talgat Satiev was appointed chairman of the Geology Committee of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazpravda.kz refers to the RK PM’s press service reporting.





Talgat Satiev was born in 1973 in East Kazakhstan region, graduated from Semipalatinsk Geological Prospecting College, V.I. Lenin Kazakh National Polytechnic Institute, holds qualifications of geophysical technician, mining engineer.





From August 2019 to the present, he held the position of Deputy Chairman of the Geology Committee of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan.













