Система Orphus

Tamara Duisenova appointed as aide to president of Kazakhstan

06.05.2020, 12:46 2053
Tamara Duisenova has been appointed as an aide to the president of Kazakhstan, Akorda reports.
 

Appoint Tamara Duisenova as an aide to the president of Kazakhstan- head of department for control over applications of presidential office of Kazakhstan," reads the report.

 
She replaced Aida Balayeva at the post who has been appointed as a minister of information and social development.
 
Source: KazTAG
 
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.

Comments

relevant news

Most read