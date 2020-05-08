Tamara Duisenova appointed as aide to president of Kazakhstan

Tamara Duisenova has been appointed as an aide to the president of Kazakhstan, Akorda reports.
Appoint Tamara Duisenova as an aide to the president of Kazakhstan- head of department for control over applications of presidential office of Kazakhstan," reads the report.
She replaced Aida Balayeva at the post who has been appointed as a minister of information and social development.
Source: KazTAG
