Tax Code amended by President

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments to the Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On taxes and other obligatory payments to the budget" (Tax Code) and the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On enactment of the Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On taxes and other obligatory payments to the budget" (Tax Code)", the presidential press office said on Thursday.

The text of the Law is set to be published in the press.





