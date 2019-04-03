Telegram of condolences to Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, on the terrorist attack in Tanta and Alexandria

Astana. 10 April. Kazakhstan Today - The Head of the State has taken with deeply felt sadness the news of numerous victims of the terrorist act in the Coptic Orthodox Churches of the cities of Tanta and Alexandria.



"I offer sympathies, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan, to you and to the loved ones of the victims; we share your tragic loss. Kazakhstan is ready to undertake joint efforts with Egypt in combating the modern worldИs threats for reasons of safety and peace in our countries," the telegram says.



Source: Akorda press service



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.