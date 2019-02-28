Telegram of condolences to Maithripala Sirisena, President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka

Astana. 29 May. Kazakhstan Today - The Head of State has taken with deep sorrow the news of numerous victims as a result of the floods and landslides that occurred on May 28 this year in Sri Lanka.



"I express my condolences to the relatives of the victims and the whole friendly people of Sri Lanka. I share the bitterness of your irreplaceable loss. I wish the victims a speedy recovery and a return to their families," the telegram reads.



Source: Akorda press service



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.