Televised debates of political parties to be held Dec 30

Televised debates organized by the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan will air on Khabar TV Channel on December 30, 2020.

The televised debates will start at 7:00 pm.

Representatives of the political parties participating in the elections for Kazakhstan's lower house of parliament will take part in the televised debate.





This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.