Terrorist group destroyed in Almaty oblast, two KNB officers killed

Almaty. December 4. Kazakhstan Today - A terrorist group was destroyed during the special operation in Almaty region, two officers of the Committee on National Security (KNB) killed, Kazakhstan Today reports.

"Group of five terrorists was destroyed in Boroldai settlement, Ili district of Almaty oblast, on third December. The group killed 2 police officers on November 8 and had been planning more violence in Almaty", official representative of General public prosecutor's office Nurdaulet Suindikov said at a briefing on Sunday in Astana.

The group leader Agzhan Khasen, born in 1977, had been wanted by the police since October 28, 2011, within the criminal case initiated within article 233 of the Criminal Code the Republic of Kazakhstan (creation and leadership in terrorist group).

According to Suindikov, the group leader and several members of the group were discovered on December 3 in Boroldai settlement. After the failure of voluntary surrender, and in response to armed resistance, five members of a terrorist group, including their leader, were killed. During the special operation two officers of Arystan, KNB special force group, were injured and killed/

There have not been victims and injured among civilians there.



