The Air Force of Kazakhstan was replenished with the new SU-30SM fighters

Astana. 29 December. Kazakhstan Today - The Air Force of Kazakhstan was replenished with two units of the two-seater high-maneuverable multi-purpose SU-30SM fighters, BNews.kz reported with reference to the press service of the ministry of the defensive and space industry of Kazakhstan.



The planes delivered to Kazakhstan are made by the Russian enterprise "Irkut" scientific and production corporation (Irkut Corporation).



Earlier for execution of the state defensive order of Kazakhstan the Frame contract with Irkut corporation on deliveries to Kazakhstan of the SU-30SM fighters in 2016-2018 is signed. It should be noted that deliveries of planes to our republic are carried out at the internal Russian prices.



Now the ministry of the defensive and space industry of Kazakhstan continues work on further development of military and technical cooperation with Russia.



"SU-30SM" И the two-seater heavy multi-purpose fighter capable to fly on big distances to conduct a battle in air and to attack the land targets, and also to exercise control of other planes. For distant flights the plane is equipped with the equipment for air refueling. Today "SU-30SM" is equipped with the modern radar equipment.



