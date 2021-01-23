The key is to protect women’s and children’s rights, Kazakh President

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his opinion on the draft law "On counteraction to domestic violence", the Facebook account of President’s press secretary Berik Uali reads.
The draft law "On countering domestic violence" caused fierce disputes in society. Burning issues should be debated widely. Its initiators should reconsider approaches, it is crucial to take all opinions into consideration. Its main goal is to protect women’s and children’s rights," the President’s Twitter post reads.
Source: Kazinform News Agency
