The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the CIS Countries agreed on the documents for the upcoming meeting of the Heads of State in Sochi

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov attented in the regular meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), which was held in Sochi on October 10, 2017.



The main purpose of the meeting was to review and agree on the documents to be submitted for the Commonwealth Summit to be held in Sochi on October 11, in which President Nursultan Nazarbayev will take part.



Thus, during the meeting, the ministers reviewed a number of documents prepared to develop the decisions adopted earlier by the Heads of State on adapting the CIS to modern realities.



As is known, in 2015 at the meeting of the heads of the Commonwealth states in Burabay the President of Kazakhstan has put forward a number of initiatives aimed at transforming and increasing the efficiency of the association. Already at the next meeting, held in Bishkek in September 2016, the decision of the Council of CIS Heads of State "On the adaptation of the Commonwealth of Independent States to modern realities" was adopted on the basis of the proposals of the Kazakh side. In Sochi, heads of foreign affairs departments agreed on a number of new documents to elaborate the Burabai initiatives.



Also, a wide range of issues related to the interaction of our countries in the fields of security, defense, combating corruption, research and use of outer space for peaceful purposes, cultural and humanitarian cooperation was submitted to the Council of CIS Heads of State.



During the meeting, heads of foreign affairs departments traditionally exchanged views on topical issues on the international agenda and further cooperation in the format of the Commonwealth.



In addition, the ministers approved an action plan for 2018-2020 on the implementation of the Program of Support and Development of National Sports as well as strategies for International Youth Cooperation and Development of Cooperation in the Field of Tourism.



