Three Atyrau residents arrested on suspicion of plotting attacks on security services

Atyrau. October 1. Kazakhstan Today - Three residents of Atyrau region are arrested on suspicion of plotting attacks on security services, Kazakhstan Today reports.



Atyrau city court authorized the arrest of three residents of Miyaly village in Kzylkuginskiy district, suspected of involvement in terrorism and other criminal offenses committed in an organized group, according to official media.



According to the press service of the regional court, Meyrbek Zhankuatov (born in 1993), Makhambet Isagaliev (born in 1990) and Ybyray Adir (born in 1966) are accused of preparing terrorist acts on the territory of Atyrau region against law enforcement and intelligence agencies. With that purpose they illegally purchased trim double-barreled shotgun with 50 cartridges and air pistol with ammunition. In addition, they have downloaded from the Internet schemes of making improvised explosive devices.



The investigation also found that M. Zhankuatov, M. Isagaliev and Y. Adir suspected of cattle rustling in the Atyrau region. They did that in order to obtain funds for terrorist acts.



All three suspects charged under Article 233-2 (part 2). Atyrau city court issued an arrest warrant for a period of two months.



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.