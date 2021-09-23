Tokayev addresses 9th Forum of Machine Builders of Kazakhstan, expresses State's support to sector

The State will always support the machine-building sector, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated in his message to the participants of the 9th Forum of Machine Builders of Kazakhstan read out by Kazakh Vice Prime Minister Roman Sklyar.

Congratulating the participants on the Forum’s opening, the Kazakh Head of State noted that the event has become a leading platform for practical dialogue between the State and businesses, solving current issues of the domestic machine building.

Despite the pandemic, the domestic machine builders are among the leaders in economic indicators. The sector grew by 24% which is a significant contribution to the development of manufacturing sector. It is for the first time in 10 years of industrialization that the contribution of manufacturing to the development of economy has surpassed the share of mining," reads the message of the Kazakh Head of State.

The Kazakh President noted that the machine builders are dealing well with the tasks set, expanding the nomenclature of the items produced, implementing new technology, and in general, are among leaders of economic changes countrywide. He also pointed out that the State will always support the machine-building sector.

In the State-of-the-Nation Address I set the task of increasing manufacturing exports to up to $24bn and labor productivity by 30% by 2025. To that end, the State will adopt the law on industrial policy, approve mechanisms of providing accessible raw materials to domestic industrial enterprises. The domestic agro-industrial and industrial policies will be paired," said the Kazakh President, expressing his confidence that the machine-building sector will become one of the locomotives of economic growth, employment and export.

The Kazakh President wished productive work and success in the tasks set to the Forum’s participants.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.