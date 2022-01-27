Tokayev addresses Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping at 'Central Asia - PRC' Summit

Yerzhan Sadenov has been appointed Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Police Major General Yerzhan Sadenov was born in 1968 in the village Kuygan, Kurchum district, East Kazakhstan region.

In 1993 he graduated from the East Kazakhstan State University named after S. Amanzholov, in 1998 - the Karaganda Higher School of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In 1993-1994 - detective of the inter-district operational search department of the Internal Affairs Department of the East Kazakhstan region.

In 1994-1995, he was a senior security officer of the operational search department of the Internal Affairs Department of the East Kazakhstan region.

In 1995-1996, he was the head of the department for combating theft of vehicles of the operational search department at the Internal Affairs Department of Ust-Kamenogorsk, East Kazakhstan region.

In 1996, he was appointed head of the department for the disclosure of property crimes and drug addiction of the criminal investigation department of the UGSK in Ust-Kamenogorsk.

In 1996-1997 - Deputy Head of the Department of the State Investigative Committee in Serebryansk of the UGSK for the East Kazakhstan region.

In 1997-1998, he was the head of the search department of the department for solving crimes against person of the Internal Affairs Department of the East Kazakhstan region.

26.02.1998 - 19.05.1998 - Head of the Department for Particularly Important Cases of the Department for Combating Especially Dangerous Crimes of the Investigative Committee of the Internal Affairs Department of the East Kazakhstan region.

19.05.1998 - 01.07.1998 - he was at the disposal of the Internal Affairs Department of the East Kazakhstan region.

01.07.1998 - 17.02.2000 - head of the department for especially important cases of the Organized Crime Control Department of the Investigative Committee of the Internal Affairs Department of the East Kazakhstan region.

17.02.2000 - 13.02.2004 - Head of the Department of Internal Affairs of the Zaisan district of the Department of Internal Affairs of the East Kazakhstan region.

13.02.2004 - 27.09.2006 - Head of the Department of Internal Affairs of the Tarbagatai district of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of the East Kazakhstan region.

27.09.2006 - 02.06.2008 - head of the department for combating the drug business of the Department of Internal Affairs of the East Kazakhstan region.

02.06.2008 - 05.05.2009 - Head of the Department of Internal Affairs of Ridder.

05.05.2009 - 22.08.2009 - Head of the Department of Internal Affairs of Ust-Kamenogorsk.

22.08.2009 - 22.01.2013 - First Deputy Head of the Department of Internal Affairs of the Mangistau region.

22.01.2013 - 10.03.2015 - Head of the Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

10.03.2015 - 18.03.2015 - Acting Head of the Department of Internal Affairs on Transport.

18.03.2015 - 03.06.2016 - Head of the Department of Internal Affairs on Transport.

03.06.2016 - april 2019 - Head of the Police Department of the Akmola region.

From April 24, 2019, he was the head of the Nur-Sultan Police Department.

For the successes achieved in official activities, he was repeatedly encouraged by the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, awarded with the Order "Aibyn" of 2nd degree (2018), anniversary medals "Kazakhstan Respublikasynyn Tauelsizdigine 20 zhyl" (2011); "Kazakhstan Konstitutsiyasyna 20 zhyl" (2015), "Kazakhstan Respublikasynyn Tauelsizdigine 25 zhyl" (2016), firearms of police officers (2017).